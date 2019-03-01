Malawi: MEC to Provide Tactile Ballot Papers

Blantyre — Malawi Union of the Blind (MUB) Executive Director, Ezekiel Kumwenda, has commended Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for its efforts in ensuring that people with disabilities, especially those with visual impairment participate in the electoral process without impediments.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday, Kumwenda cited provision of electoral messages to be put in Braille as well as the use of tactile ballot guide as significant efforts in ensuring that the visually impaired people vote without physical assistance from the presiding officer.

"We can say that MEC is working hard in meeting some of the conditions required by visually impaired people to participate fully in an electoral process.

"We are happy that MEC has promised to use tactile ballot guide which will ensure privacy on the part of people with visual impairment," Kumwenda said.

He, therefore, appealed to the electoral body to ensure the tactile ballot guides are available at every polling centre during the elections.

MEC Spokesperson, Sangwani Mwafulirwa assured people in the country the tactile ballot guide would be available at every polling centre.

"The tactile templates will be placed at every polling stream and will be printed together with ballot papers," Mwafulirwa said.

"We will train polling staff to ensure that people with visual impairments are assisted fully on how to use the tactile ballot guide in a manner that preserves their personal dignity and also protect the secrecy of their choice," he said.

Tactile ballot template or guide is something that has perforations that correspond with the space for marking ballot choices on the ballot paper which is used to help people with visual impairment to choose candidates of their choice without assistance.