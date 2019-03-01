Kenya: Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority Appoints New CEO

Nairobi — According to the company's report, the agency applauded Mwangi's broad experience making him the suitable candidate for the position.

"The board is confident in the appointment of Mwangi and assures him of its full support in new journey," the report indicated.

Mwangi has had a successful career in several financial institutions within investment and a commercial banking.

He has over 16 years' experience having worked with leading Fund Managers, Investments and Commercial banking Industry in Kenya as a Relationship Manager.

Mwangi joined the Authority in April 2015 from Bank of Africa (BOA) where he was a Relationship Manager in Institutional Banking.

Prior to joining BOA, Mwangi also worked at African Alliance Investment Bank, Old Mutual Asset Managers and ICEA Asset Managers.

These institutions have their operations spread locally, regionally and globally, according Mwangi with diverse and rich corporate cultural diversity.

He is also a Certified Investment and Financial Analyst and Member of the Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (ICIFA) and holds an Executive MBA from Strathmore Business School, and underwent a Modular course on Corporate Entrepreneurship and Global Strategy at IESE Business School, University of Navarra in Barcelona.

Mwangi is a Certified Trustee by RBA in conjunction with College of Insurance and His undergraduate is in Economics and Business Studies from the University of Nairobi. He is also a member of Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).