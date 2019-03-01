28 February 2019

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Raids AU Military Base in Southern Somalia - Casualties Reported

A heavy battle erupted in the southern town of Qoryoley in Lower Shabelle region after armed militants launched an assault on African Union military base on Wednesday night.

During the gunfight, the two sides exchanged heavy and small weaponry that led to casualties, but, the number of fatalities has not been verified so far.

A senior Somali military official confirmed to Radio Shabelle that three government soldiers were wounded in the overnight clashes in Qoryoley town, 120Km northwest of Mogadishu.

The official who asked to remain anonymous said one militant was killed and three others injured in the counter-offensive.

Early this month, Al-Shabaab attacked the town and wounded the district commissioner and other senior officials.

