Ghana: NCC Declares Wear Ghana Month

press release

The National Commission for Culture has declared March, as the month for wearing of Ghanaian made products.

The move is to promote locally manufactured products in the country as part of activities to commemorate the 62nd Independence anniversary in March this year.

At a media launch of Wear Ghana 2019, in Accra, the Executive Director of NCC, Ms. Janet Edna Nyame, said that the role of cultural activities as a means of development was exemplified in what Ghanaians wore, the languages spoken and customs.

It is, therefore, necessary for everyone to wear locally manufactured textiles from March 1 to 30 to promote made in Ghana goods.

Outlining the activities for March 2019, she stated that, there would be float on March 1, from the National Theatre through some principal streets of Accra, free health screening and exhibition of made in Ghana fabrics as well as handmade products.

"There will be fun games, photo shoots and fashion shows on March 15 and the event would be climaxed with a fashion Night at the National Theater, which will be co-sponsored by Ghana Textile Print (GTP) on March 30," she added.

According to Ms. Nyame, the NCC seeks to promote national identity and encourage the Universities, Colleges of Education, Security Services, the Judiciary and Legislature to adapt local designs and patterns in their regalia, uniforms, and paraphernalia, noting that, it was the only way to ensure the growth and development of our culture.

Touching on the theme, "Wear The Talk, Promote Your Own", the Executive Director said it was right to boost local jewelry and textile companies such as Ghana Textile Print (GTP) and Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) to create employment opportunities for the youth.

She urged the government to pass a law to ensure Ghanaian fabrics and accessories are worn at all State and International functions in order to promote Ghana made products.