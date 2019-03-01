Egypt: President Presents Letters to Ghana's Envoys to Italy, Egypt

press release

President Akufo-Addo has presented letters of Credence to Ghana's envoys to Italy and Egypt. They are Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, who heads to Italy and Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, for Egypt.

The President administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to the two ambassadors at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He urged them to at all times safeguard, protect and promote the high image of Ghana, as a beacon of democracy visibly seen on the continent and the world.

In this vein, the President entreated them to explore opportunities that would deepen the cooperation between Ghana and the respective countries that they had been assigned to.

President Akufo-Addo also charged the envoys to maintain cordial working relations with the Foreign Service officers at their missions, and draw on their invaluable experience and knowledge to enhance their work.

"Your duty is to bond with them and provide them the needed leadership. They are useful people to you. They are professionals, take their suggestions in good faith", he added.

The President asked them not to disappoint the many Ghanaians who would be looking up to them to address their interests.

Responding, Mr. Hammond was grateful to the President for the opportunity given to them to serve Ghana and for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured that they would work hard to deepen the relations between Ghana and the respective countries they had been assigned to.