Ghana: Bono East Chiefs Want Unity for Development

press release

Chiefs in the newly created Bono East Region have called for unity and peace among the citizens and traditional leaders to ensure speedy development of the area.

This was the consensus reached at a meeting of all the 16 Paramount Chiefs in Techiman, the regional capital.

The President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Yeji Traditional area, Pemampem Yaw Kabrese V advised traditional authorities in the region not to allow the citing of the capital in Techiman to separate them but rather strengthen the unity which existed during the referendum for the creation of the region.

On his part, Omanhene for Techiman Traditional Area, Osiadeeye Akumfi Ameyaw IV, urged chiefs, especially those in acting positions to resolve all disputes among them otherwise it would be difficult for the region to get chiefs to constitute the Bono East House of Chiefs.

He further advised the chiefs to counsel their youths in and outside the country on the use of unpleasant words on social media against some chiefs in the region.

Nana Okofo Agyapong, the Adontehene of the Nkoranza traditional area, also harped on the need for unity amongst the chiefs as that is the only way to ensure victory and make the Bono East different from the rest of the regions

The meeting was attended by the Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman, Mr. John Kofi Donyina and the Executive Secretary to the Coalition of Chiefs for the creation of the Bono East Region, Prof.Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi.