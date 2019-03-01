28 February 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At Meeting of Zambezi River Basin Commission

Luanda — Angola participated in the 6th Regular Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Zambezi River Basin Commission (ZAMCOM) in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania.

The meeting approved the activity reports for the period from April 2017 to March 2018, progress for the period from April 2018 to January 2019, activity plan, budget for the period April 2019 to March 2020 and the extended strategic plan of the Zambezi River Basin.

It was also decided during the meeting of the Council of Ministers of ZAMCOM to pay the annual contributions of member states and the recruitment of staff to the permanent secretariat of ZAMCOM.

During the meeting, the United Republic of Tanzania ceased to hold the rotating presidency of the organization, while Republic of Zambia took over the office for a period of 12 months.

ZAMCOM groups Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Angolan delegation to the event was chaired by the Secretary of State for water, Luís Filipe da Silva.

