Angola: Technological Equipment At DRC Border Reduces Infringements

Soyo — The installation of technological facilities along the maritime and inland waterway border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is contributing to the reduction of border crimes, with emphasis on illegal immigration, tax evasion, fuel smuggling and other related offenses.

The statement is from the National Police Chief Commissioner, Paulo de Almeida, who said they are cars equipped with long-range surveillance systems, unmanned vehicles capable of flying about five hours, control towers, among other technological means.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, as part of his visit to Soyo, Zaire province, the corporation's high ranking official said that at the region level, this equipment is installed in the coastal commune of Kinzau (Tomboco) and at the headquarters municipality of Soyo.

Together with his counterpart from Mozambique, Bernardino Rafael, the Chief Commissioner of the National Police, assured that the installation of the new equipment in several border regions of the country fits the strategy of the Angolan Government.

As for the land border with the DRC, Paulo de Almeida said that the situation is still complicated, considering the extensive (2,600 km border) and complex border that Angola shares with that neighboring country, stressing that efforts are being made to reverse the board.

According to the Police boss, the process of re-equipping the Border Guard Police units in the country has been phased in, judging by the economic and financial situation.

Zaire province which is located in north of Angola shares 330 kilometers of border with the Central Congo (DRC), of which 180 are terrestrial and 150 fluvial, through the Zaire river.