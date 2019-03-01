Eritrea: More Public Diplomatic Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany and Oakland, USA, conducted various public diplomatic activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

According to reports, the nationals from various cities of Germany organized a seminar on 23 February in the city of Giessen under the theme "Constructive Engagement between the Peoples of Our Region".

At the seminar briefings on the objective situation in the homeland were presented accompanied with video show and photo exhibition depicting the resilience and steadfastness the Eritrean people demonstrated in the last 20 years.

The event was also highlighted with various cultural and artistic performances.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yohannes Weldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, said that the strong resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean propels has been vital in the unfolding peace and cooperation between Eritrea and Ethiopia and called for strengthening participation in the successful implementation of national development program.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in Oakland, USA, conducted a seminar on 24 February on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the timely regional and international developments.