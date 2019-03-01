Eritrea: Minister Osman Saleh Met and Held Talks With Russian Delegation

Asmara — Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met and held talks, today, 28 February with Russian Federation's Sverdlovsk region delegation led by Mr. Sergey Bidonko, Deputy Governor.

The two sides discussed on the investment opportunity and cooperation prospects in manufacturing, energy, water infrastructure, health, pharmaceuticals as well as culture and sports.

The meeting was attended by Presidential Advisor, Mr. Yemane Gebreab and the Russian Federation Ambassador to Eritrea, Mr. Azim Yarakhmedov.

Mr. Sergey Bidonko is visiting Eritrea for the second time and that attests to the growing relations between Russia and Eritrea and the region.

The Russian delegation also held similar meetings with the Ministers of Health, Tourism as well as the Director General of Mines.

During its stay in Eritrea, the Russian delegation will visit development and tourism sites in Keren, Massawa and Segeneity.

A Russian youth football team, which accompanied the delegation, will play a friendly match with its Eritrean counterpart in Asmara today.