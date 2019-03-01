Eritrea: Workshop On Antimicrobial Resistance

Asmara — The Ministry of Health in cooperation with various government institutions and stakeholders organized a consensus building workshop on 27 February here in Asmara to discuss on the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance.

Speaking at the event, Minister Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, said that Antimicrobials play critical role in the treatment of animal and plant diseases and in ensuring food security. Minister Arefaine went on to say that the misuse of the drugs and pesticides develops resistance on animals and plants and that has attracted the attention of professionals to look into better options, which is Integrated Pest Management to crop protection than pesticides use in order to keep pests and diseases below economically harmful levels.

Indicating that the workshop is part of the Global Initiative to reduce Antimicrobial Resistance, Mr. Berhane Gebretensae, D. G. of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said that the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance was the outcome of the hard collaboration work of various ministries and partners mainly, the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Land, Water and Environment, Marine Resources and the World Health Organization.

Pointing out on the significance of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in ensuring the health of human and animals as well as in environmental conservation, Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie, Minister of Water, Land and Environment, called for integrated effort in realizing the national action plan.