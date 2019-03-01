Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Makes Changes to His Government

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the following changes to the composition of his government, with immediate effect:

1. Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is now the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts;

2. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih is now Upper West Regional Minister-designate. The former Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan, has been reassigned;

3. Hon. Catherine Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency and former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister;

4. Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Deputy Minister for Education;

5. Hon. Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, is now Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection;

6. Hon. Barbara Ayisi Asher, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North constituency and former deputy Minister for Education, is now Deputy Minister for Works and Housing;

7. Hon. Naana Eyiah, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central constituency, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources;

8. Hon. Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West constituency, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Health;

9. Hon. Yaw Afful, Member of Parliament for Jaman South, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Aviation. President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Regional Minister designate for Upper West, as well as the deputy Ministers-designate for Aviation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Health so they can assume their respective offices as quickly as possible.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications