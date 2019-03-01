Morocco: Occupied Western Sahara - Amnesty Denounces Moroccan Repression Against Sahrawi People

London; — Non-governmental organization Amnesty International denounced on Tuesday the pressure exerted by the authorities of the Moroccan occupation against peaceful demonstrations in the occupied Sahrawi cities.

"The Moroccan Police dispersed violently in June a peaceful demonstration in occupied Aaiun," during a visit of the Personal Envoy of UN Secretary General for Western Sahara, denounced Amnesty International in its report on "the situation of human rights in the Middle East and North Africa," published on Tuesday.

Last September, underlined the human rights organization, the police of the Moroccan occupation resorted to an unjustified force against peaceful Sahrawi demonstrators who were against the illegal agreement on fisheries concluded in August by the European Union (EU) and Morocco, affirming, in this regard, that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) gave a ruling in February according to which this agreement shouldn't be applied to the adjacent waters in occupied Western Sahara.

While broaching the imprisonment of the Sahrawi activists and defenders of Western Sahara's self-determination, Amnesty International said that men and women, human rights defenders were sentenced to imprisonment for expressing their opinion peacefully, underlining that "some activists were also condemned this year after unfair trials."

The prison authorities transferred detainees from a prison to another, or to jails far from the city where they live, by way of reprisal, said the NGO.SPS