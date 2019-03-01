Ethiopia: Ministry Calls On Bottled Water, Soft Drinks Companies to Export Products

Addis Ababa Feburary 28/2019 Ministry of Trade and Industry has called on bottled water and soft drinks manufacturing industries to increase productivity and unleash Ethiopia's export industry.

Speaking at the general assembly of Ethiopian Bottled and Soft Drinks Manufacturing Industries Association (EBSMIA), Trade and Industry State Minister Yohannes Dinkayehu said Ethiopia needs to exploit its export potential and transform the economy.

In this respect, the government is keen to see that bottled water and soft drinks manufacturing industries start exporting their produces.

Currently, there are over 80 bottled water and soft drinks factories registered with two billion Birr capital.

The state minister stressed that strengthening export performance through improved competitiveness has become priority of the country. "Industrialists in bottled and soft drinks manufacturing should maximize effort to supply standardized products both for the local and international markets," he noted.

Yohannes pledged that the government will support to manufacturers, especially by facilitating and making promotions that enables the companies to easily penetrate the international market.

EBSMIA President, Getnet Belay said preparations have been underway to export bottled and soft drinks to some neighboring countries next Ethiopian fiscal year.

The companies will soon be able to penetrate the international market of bottled water and soft drinks as the industry grows and production as well as international standards are met.