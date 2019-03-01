Ethiopia: Political Party Leaders, Experts Discuss Draft Anti-Terrorism Law

Addis Ababa Feburary 28/2019 A revised draft anti-terrorism proclamation was tabled for discussion with political party leaders, legal experts, and other concerned bodies today.

The new draft reportedly focuses on prevention and control rather than persecution.

Anti-Terrorism Working Group Chairperson, Ameha Mekonnen said the new draft proclamation is compatible with international human rights conventions and agreements.

The draft proclamation makes stakeholders such as executive bodies and court apply the law and follow the guiding principles and clear mechanisms, the chairperson stated, adding that accountability of officials in safe guarding human rights are also incorporated.

For him, the revised draft law discourages terrorism and enhances respect to human rights, compliance with domestic and international laws and decrees.

The Anti-Terrorism Working Group responded to questions and collected additional inputs for the draft proclamation.

The draft proclamation on prevention and controlling terrorism will be compiled by the Federal Attorney General soon, it was learned.