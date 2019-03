A powerful explosion was heard in the heart of Mogadishu on Thursday night, at around 9:00 p.m. local time, witnesses said. The deafening blast happened when a car laden with explosives detonated outside Hilaac UK hotel along the busy Makka Al-Mukarama road in the capital. The car bomb explosion was followed by sustained gunfire by the hotel security guards. The details of the casualties are still sketchy.

Developing story, more soon.