1 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Sacks Sports Minister Rashid Echesa in Mini Cabinet Reshuffle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired Rashid Echesa as Sports secretary and appointed former Education Secretary Amin Mohammed to his place.

Former University of Nairobi vice chancellor and chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Prof George Magoha has been nominated to be the new Education Secretary.

In the cabinet reshuffle announced Tuesday, President Kenyatta also fired Ms Fatuma Hersi as Permanent Secretary of Health. Ms Susan Mochache appointed to her slot.

Other changes are:

Ali Noor - Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of industry, Trade and Cooperatives.

Peter Kiplagat- Permanent Secretary Labour.

Margarette Makima- Permanent Secretary for East African Affairs

Susan Koech- Permanent Secretary wildlife

More to follow...

Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta Reshuffles Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reshuffled the Cabinet days after talking tough on mega corruption in his government. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.