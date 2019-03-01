Somalia: Qatar Supports Budget With U.S.$20 Million

Qatar on Wednesday decided to support Somalia's state budget in 2019 with a total of 73 million Qatari riyals (20.05 million U.S. dollars).

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo at the royal palace, during which they discussed means to boost bilateral ties in various fields, according to a statement by the emir's office.

Tamim and Farmajo also reviewed developments in Somalia and other issues of mutual interest, and the emir gave orders to give 73 million Qatari riyals to shore up Somalia's state budget.

Farmajo arrived in Doha on Tuesday for a visit, whose period was not announced. His visit to the Qatari capital is his third since he assumed the presidency in war-wracked Som