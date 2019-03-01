Gambia: Staff of Ndow's Upper Basic School Commence Sit-Down Strike

Staff of Ndow's Comprehensive Upper Basic School in Kanifing, on Wednesday February 27th 2019, commenced a sit-down strike demanding better condition of service.

The staff on strike include teachers, accountants, the School Secretary amongst others.

Visiting the School campus, our reporter saw students loitering within and outside. They told Foroyaa that they were idling because their teachers have refused to go into their classes to conduct lessons. The Grade 9 students are currently doing their mock examinations, but could not proceed due to the delay, caused by the strike. Yesterday, only students doing their cookery practicals did their work as the rest of the students idled around.

According to information, all staff of the Upper Basic School were involved. The staff complain of poor conditions of service and salary increment among others; that this motivated staff to go on sit down strike. The source who informed Foroyaa disclosed that they have engaged the School Administration and Board on a dialogue, to resolve the issue; but that the authorities have failed to take a step in addressing their concerns.

When contacted, Mr. Korenteh, the Principal of the School, said his staff wrote to the administration of the School and expressed their concerns, and that the administration replied; that the teachers also copied their concerns written the School Administration, to Gambia Teachers Union and the Labour Department; that the problem is under control and teachers have resumed teaching, because the board members promised to meet them on Friday, March 1st.

Mustapha Cham the Head boy of the School said they did not have lessons and their class room registers were not called yesterday; that the teachers want their salaries and transport allowances to be increased, together with other benefits.

"This is not good for us students, because the Grade 9s are doing their mock exams and will do their final exams in coming months," he concludes.