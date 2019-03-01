Ethiopian to Receive First Boeing 737-800 Freighter Tomorrow

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group's Cargo and Logistics Services will receive its first Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft tomorrow, according to a press release of the airline.

The airline announced that Africa's largest and multi-award winning cargo operator, the Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, will help it to improve its services.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services won "African Cargo Airline of the Year" and "Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa" awards, for the fourth year in a row last week.