Liberia: President Weah Meets Israel's Reuven Rivlin - Both Leaders Push for New Frontiers in Diplomatic Relations

Tel Aviv, Israel - The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah and the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Reuven Rivlin, have vowed to lift bilateral relations and cooperation between their two countries and peoples to new heights of mutual benefit.

Meeting his Israeli counterpart Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Presidential Palace as part of his official visit to the State of Israel, President Weah commended the Government and people of Israel for the warm reception accorded him and his delegation since their arrival in that country.

The Liberian leader recalled the invaluable role that the State of Israel played during the country's fight against the Ebola epidemic. He also hailed Israel's infrastructure development efforts in Liberia, including the construction of the Monrovia City Hall, Temple of Justice, the Executive Mansion and Ducor Palace Hotel.

"Liberia will continue to stand by Israel to ensure genuine peace is restored with its neighbors," the Liberian Leader noted, urging Israel to keep dialoguing with its neighbors as the surest way to bringing about lasting peace to the troubled region.

For his part, Mr. Reuven Rivlin said Liberia remains a true traditional ally to Israel.

"Liberia was one of the first countries in the world to vote for the establishment of a two-state solution, Arab and Jewish states", he said. "Additionally, [TA1] Liberia is one of the first countries to recognize the Jewish State of Israel as an independent country."

He said Israel will never forget Liberia.

The Israeli leader reiterated his country's commitment to increasing development support to Liberia.

"Already, we are supporting Liberia in the areas of medicines, agriculture and capacity building initiatives," Mr. Rivlin said. "We will increase our support in other areas."

The Liberian leader, who has been advocating for Israeli investors to explore business opportunities in his country, is expected to climax his visit later on Thursday, February 28, 2019 with a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister.