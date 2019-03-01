Liberia: President Weah Signs Two Acts Into Law, Including KAK Act of Press Freedom

The President, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has signed into law two major legal instruments, the Kamara Abdullah Kamara (KAK) Act of Press Freedom and the Act to name Certain Roads and Bridges within the Republic of Liberia.

In the early days of his first year, President Weah resubmitted to the 54th National Legislature with few changes the [TA1] two Legislations that were earlier submitted to the 53rd Legislature by the administration of former President, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the 54th National Legislature.

Some of the changes included titling the Press Freedom Act after the deceased former President of the Press Union of Liberia and veteran journalist Kamara Abdullah Kamara.

It amends Chapter 11 of the Penal Law of 1978, repealing Sections 11.11 on criminal libel against the President; 11.12 on Sedition and 11.14 on criminal malevolence.

Free speech and media freedom advocates have hailed the President for demonstrating genuine commitment to protecting the basic tenets of Liberia's fledgling democracy. The KAK Act of Press Freedom also strengthens and actualizes Liberia's commitment to several legal instruments signed onto, such as Freedom of Information Act, the Table Mountain Declaration and many others.

President Weah has also signed into law the Act to name Certain Roads and Bridges in the country.

The road stretching from Red Light in Monrovia, Montserrado County to Ganta, Nimba County shall be known "Madam Suakoko Highway." The[TA2] reconstructed highway from the Freeport of Monrovia to Red Light in Paynesville shall also be referred to as "Japan Freeway". The road from Cotton Tree, Margibi County to the Port of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County is known as 'Diahn-Blae Gbehzhon' Highway.

Under the same Act, the Bridge over the Stockton Creek connecting Bushrod Island to Caldwell is now known as the Jacob Samuel Milton Bridge; the Bridge that connects Waterside to Bushrod Island is also the King Zulu Doma Bridge while the St. John River Bridge within Grand Bassa County connecting Buchanan is known as Abba G. Karnga Bridge.