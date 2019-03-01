South Africa: Absa Premiership Reaches Home Stretch

Jojannesburg — A NUMBER of matches that could decide the destiny of the Absa Premiership as well as the side to be relegated or participate in the playoffs are on this weekend.

Among these is the KwaZulu-Natal derby between top eight hopefuls Amazulu and bottom side Maritzburg United at the latter's Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The match kicks-off at 20h00.

On Saturday, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will entertain crisis-laden Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Fading giants Kaizer Chiefs host unpredictable Highlands Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban while relegation-haunted sides, Free State Stars and with Black Leopards at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

Among the key matches for the day are the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Rejuvenated Golden Arrows will host title chasing Orlando Pirates at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

On Sunday, vastly-improved Chippa United battle out with wounded SuperSport United at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Baroka FC clash with Polokwane City in a Limpopo derby set for the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

FRIDAY, 1st March

Maritzburg United vs AmaZulu, Harry Gwala Stadium (20h00)

SATURDAY, 2nd March

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloem Celtic, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (15h30) Kaizer Chiefs vs Highlands Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium (18h00) Free State Stars vs Black Leopards, Goble Park (18h00) Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City, Bidvest Stadium (20h15) Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (20h15)

SUNDAY, 3rd March

Chippa United vs SuperSport United, Sisa Dukashe Stadium (15h30) Baroka FC vs Polokwane City, Peter Mokaba Stadium (15h30).