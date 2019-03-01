Uganda: Serial Killer Attacks Journalist At Court

Kampala — Renowned jailed serial killer Richard Arinaitwe yesterday attacked a journalist at court.

Arinaitwe, who had come for the hearing of his appeal before the Nakasero based Court of Appeal to challenge his conviction and sentence of life in prison pounced on Ms Judith Kukunda, a journalist with Uganda Radio Network (URN).

The incident happened shortly after the justices had moved out for a health break. Ms Kukunda used the opportunity to take Arinaitwe's pictures, which irritated Arinaitwe.

She was only saved by prison wardens who quickly subdued him.

In 1998, the same Arinaitwe attacked a female magistrate at Buganda Road Court in her chambers and now a High Court Judge Elizabeth Jane Alividza.

The attack on the magistrate was during the recording of an extra judicial statement in which he was confessing his crimes he had allegedly committed at the time.

Through his lawyers, Arinaitwe raised six grounds of his appeal saying that the trial judge erred in law when he allowed the hearing against him to proceed without legal representation, the evidence of one of the prosecution witnesses to prove his identification was wrong and that the discrepancies and inconstancies in prosecutions' evidence were minor.

He also noted that the trial judge did not properly evaluate the evidence on record, convicting him for murder without proof of his participation and passing on to him a harsh and severe sentence.

"It was a misconduct for the judge to think that the appellant [Arinaitwe] who had no legal knowledge to challenge the authorities that were presented. This is why he lost the chance of acquittal," Ms Elizabeth Asiimwe, the defence lawyer, told court.

She also told court that the sentencing Judge Joseph Mulangira only considered the aggravating factors of the state without considering those of the appellant during mitigation thus seeking substitution of his life sentence to a lighter one of 10-20 years considering the time spent in prison.

However, in reply, the state prosecutor Ms Nelly Asiku told court that Arinaitwe declined to have any lawyer to represent him because he was a law student at the time of his arrest even when the trial judge tried to convince him before the hearing of his case.

Ms Asiku also told court that even though Arinaitwe's submissions were not considered the judge heard them.