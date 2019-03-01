South Africa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Residents in the Joburg area took to social media on Friday morning in reaction to a tremor that was felt across the… Read more »

South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo Capella musical group, which won a fifth Grammy Award in 2018, will today, February 28, 2019, hold a concert in Koerner Hall, Toronto, Canada. For over 50 years, their voices have married the intricate rhythms and harmonies of South African musical traditions.

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.