South Africa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo Capella musical group, which won a fifth Grammy Award in 2018, will today, February 28, 2019, hold a concert in Koerner Hall, Toronto, Canada. For over 50 years, their voices have married the intricate rhythms and harmonies of South African musical traditions.

