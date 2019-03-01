Cameroon: Universal Health Coverage - Christian Health Associations Renew Commitments

This is within the 9th biennial Africa Christian Health Associations Platform (ACHAP) conference currently taking place in Yaounde.

Participants from over 39 African countries have gathered in Yaounde to re-examine and reinforce the role of the Church on the health welfare of its respective population. This is within the 9th biennial Africa Christian Health Associations Platform (ACHAP) conference, holding on the theme; "Re-Igniting the Primary Health Care (PHC): the role of ACHAP."

On behalf of the host of the event; the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC), the Director of the Health Services, Professor Tih Pius Muffih, stressed on the importance of the theme of the conference which comes at a time when Cameroon is working towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and has adopted a 10-year strategic plan (2017-2026) with the development of health district as strategic priority objective.

Noting that churches are the light of the community and know very well that Jesus went through the streets preaching the gospel and healing people, Prof. Tih Pius Muffih added that churches have the same mandate to offer exemplary health care to everybody with genuine compassion.

While expecting that the conference will come up with recommendations and renewed commitments towards re-igniting PHC in countries South of the Sahara which is a region with low health budget and high disease burden , the CBC Health Director said health care is a basic human right and should be available to all individuals and families at all times. This is why the Chairman of the ACHAP, Peter Yeboah, said the needs of the poor is a perpetual bond of service to humanity and resilience to serve as health workers in the Lord's vineyard.

The event was an occasion for the representative of the Minister of Public Health, Aurelie Ongene, to encourage members of ACHAP, who contribute up to 40 per cent in health care provision in Cameroon. She said they are valuable partners to the government which is sensitive to their challenges in contributing to UHC in their various countries. The conference ends tomorrow.