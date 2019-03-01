Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Itinerary Known

The 15th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon will take place from June 1 to 9, 2019

Barely four months to the kick off of the competition the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME), has made public the itinerary of the race course. According to the official calendar from the ICU the 15th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon will take place from June 1 to 9, 2019. The race will have eight stages with a distance of 1,140km. The first lap will take place on June 1, 2019 between Akonolinga and Abong-Mbang (136km).

The second lap will take place on June 2, 2019 between Yaounde and Nanga Eboko (164km), the third on June 3, 2019 between Yaounde and Ebolowa (158km), the fourth lap on June 4, 2019 between Pouma and Kribi (157km), the fifth lap on June 6, 2019 from Kribi to Douala (174km), the sixth lap will take place on June 7, 2019 along the Douala-Mutengene Douala highway (118km), the seventh lap will take place on June 8, 2019 between Loum and Dschang (112km) and the eighth lap will take place on June 9, 2019 along the Bafia-Yaounde highway (121km).

The International Cyclist Union (ICU) has appointed Belgium's Jean Michel Voets as president of the college of race Commissioners and French man Laurent Bezault as Continental Adviser of the 15th edition of the Cycling Tour of Cameroon. According to a release from the world cycling governing body the role of the Continental Adviser of UCI for Africa is to eva luate the quality of organisation of Africa Tour competitions.

He can also implement his expertise by working in collaboration with the technical staff of the organisation or the security of the race. For Laurent Bezault, he has been designated by UCI for the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon and for the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race which takes place from October 16 to 20, 2019. The Cameroon national cycling team is presently taking part in the Tour of Rwanda. The competition is also part of preparations for the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon.