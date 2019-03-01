South Africa: Man's Lucky Escape After Car Ripped in Half in Collision

A man is his 20s had a very lucky escape after an accident left his car wrapped around a pole along N1 toward Paarl near Plattekloof on Friday morning.

When paramedics and emergency services arrived on the scene at 05:00, they found the car completely ripped open.

"The driver was still in his seat when paramedics arrived at the vehicle," said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

Vermaak said the man was assessed and found to have only a broken leg and few scrapes and bruises.

"Paramedics treated him on the scene and later transported him to a nearby hospital for further care," he added.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

News24