Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Gets Passport Back

Harare businessman Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi.

Businessman Genius Kadungure, who is facing charges of tax evasion and money laundering, yesterday successfully applied for the temporary release of his passport to enable him to travel abroad for business.

With the prosecution's consent, magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro granted the release of Kadungure's passport from February 28 to March 18.

"Temporary release of passport is granted and to be returned on March 18," she said.

"Reporting conditions for that period are hereby relaxed."

Kadungure, through his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange, submitted a written application to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seeking the release of his passport.

The NPA then granted the application.

When he made the same application in January, the State requested that it should be given Kadungure's title deeds as surety.

He then complied.

Allegations against Kadungure are that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made sales amounting to $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940.

Kadungure is also being accused of evading tax, with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949.