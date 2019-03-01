Ghana: Top Ethiopian Business Delegation Storms Ghana Ports

A top level delegation from the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce; The president, the Secretary General and his deputy and the Chief Executive Officer of Rescue Shipping & GITFIC paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority and some of his executives earlier today.

Also present was the 1st Secretary/Counselor for the Ethiopian Embassy in Ghana.

The courtesy call was to familiarize with the Port Authorities for a first hand briefings on the Port Operations especially now that Ethiopia seeks to up it's trade relationship with Ghana.

The visit was also to confirm the Director General's participation of the upcoming Africa International Conference on Trade & Finance slated for at the AU HQ come April this year.

In his welcoming remarks, the Director General of the GPHA Mr. Michael Luguje congratulated the organizers of this conference for the apt initiative they undertake each year and welcomed the delegation from Addis Ababa to Ghana. He emphasized on the operational vision of GPHA and assured of GPHA's readiness to do business with Ethiopia.

He further confirmed the full participation of GPHA at this year's conference. " Expect a full delegation and support from the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authorities " he added.

The delegation were taking round the port to see the 18 berths.

The visiting delegation is set to pay courtesy calls on the Dep. Minister for Trade & Industry in charge of Trade, the MD of the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Director of Shippers of Ghana Shippers Authority and a factory visit to three of Jospong's factories tomorrow.

Jospong have strongly expressed interest to do business in Ethiopia and he has also confirmed his participation at this year's conference as SPEAKER.