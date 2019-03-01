Ethiopia, Kenya Trade and Investment Forum Kicks Off in Addis Abeba

Ethiopia-Kenya trade and investment forum kicked off today at the recently inagurated Skylight Hotel in Addis Abeba. The opening of the two day forum is being attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru arrived in Addis Abeba this morning accompanied by a delegation of more than 100 government officials, corporate leaders and Kenyan businesses, among others. Upon his arrival, the President was received by PM Abiy at Bole International Airport.

Briefing local journalists about the forum, Catherine Mwangi, Kenya Ambassador to Ethiopia, said yesterday that the main purpose of the forum was to strengthen the existing trade and economic partnerships between the two neighboring countries. Ethiopia's recent economic reform "has given the confidence to the Kenyan business people that Ethiopia is now open for business," Ambassador Catherine said, adding, "we know that this is a really a further step to the great cordial relationship that our two countries have had."

According the Ambassador the annual trade volume between the two countries is $8 million, largely in Kenya's favor. Currently, Kenya is the 101st largest export economy in the world.

I his opening speech at the forum, PM Abiy Ahmed highlighted that his government has been working "day and night" in the last ten months to sustain Ethiopia's economic performance and increase its trade and investment partnerships with neighboring countries specially Kenya. "We can grow even faster in cooperation."

In addition to the opening of the forum, the Kenyan delegation will be be meeting with their Ethiopian counterparts to explore private trade and economic partnerships.