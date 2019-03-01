Cameroon: Sports Federations - Minister Prescribes Hard Work

A meeting between the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and presidents of sports federations took place in Yaounde Wednesday February 27, 2019.

Work hard towards the maintenance of a harmonious and fruitful collaboration between sports federations and the administration. This is one of the major resolutions taken during a meeting between the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and presidents of sports federations in the country on Wednesday February 27, 2019 in Yaounde.

Speaking at the occasion Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called on sports federations' presidents to promote mutual respect, dialogue and discipline in the running of their institutions.

The meeting which was the first for Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi since his appointment at the helm of the ministry was aimed at ensuring the harmonious implementation of the new sports law promulgated in July last year. The Director of High Level Sports in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Jacques Philippe Obama, presented the procedure of alignment of sports federations on sports law of July 2018 on the organisation and promotion of sports activities in Cameroon.

Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi also recommended the federations pre sidents to take all necessary measures in view of the alignment of their texts in the new sports law, ensure the respect and discipline in their respective federations and privilege dialogue between actors of the national sports movement. Also, ensure a rigorous selection of sports men and women and to ensure proper management of finances put at the disposal of their structures by the state. The Minister also used the occasion to announce the organisation of the first edition of the International Sports Day in Cameroon on April 6, 2019.