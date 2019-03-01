Ethiopia: Scholars Urge for Effective Institutional Leadership in Building Momentum

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's public institutions need effective leadership to discern the new direction in building momentum, scholars said.

Speaking to ENA, the scholars noted that since the early days of the 1900s, as an innovative insight of introduction and the optimal organizational alignment, governments have been observed in reforming the public institutions.

According to Demeke Achiso, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Addis Ababa University, the institutional reform and re-organization to be thrive; the new direction has to be reflected in the minds and attitudes of all concerned bodies.

Emperor Menelik II is the pioneer in establishing modern institutions in 1907 by formulating foreign relations policy of the country through institutional form, he noted.

He pointed out that in the history of Ethiopia leaders who have come to power yearn for establishing their own institutions according to their whims, which in turn incurred a considerable cost. However, he said, there have to be certain things in upholding institutional permanence.

"There have to be things that can be changed and stay at it is when the government changes and avoids starting from zero when new institution; new political view, new ideology and new government are constructed," he said.

Demeke emphasized that institutional leaders need to be professionals who can discharge their institutional mandates, beyond contributing to the establishment of modern public institutions.

He indicated that institutions are not established to sustain political power but to serve the public and the purpose of reforming the old institutional system should be avoiding the undesired practices that hindered public service delivery.

"Institutional independence is not acknowledged and respected in most cases falling under the influence by the political view of the ruling group and in the political ideologies that were ruling," he added.

Costantinos Bruh Tesfa, a former senior policy adviser at the United Nations, said there is an ideological base for every government in which every policy and strategy is formulated and duly applied through public institutions.

He said "We can have institutions and rules nominally but if they are not functional it means we don't have them."

He added that the imperative to keep one party in power has been eroding the capacity of institutions to function properly and to create a democratic society.

"In the dominance of one party system the institutions could barely function, in terms of maintaining human rights in this country in terms of the rise of alternative democratic forces in the country," he said.

He pointed out that the reform should aim to skip from such ideology and is instituted to build a capable professionals that can promote good governance, provide quality service delivery.

"Most policies and strategies are developed to support the regime in power so ideological lining will have tremendous amount of leverages in terms of policy and strategy development," he added.

He emphasized on the need to have institutional leaders which can question the weak points of the government and serve the public as a priority.