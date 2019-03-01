Nigeria: Zaria Records First Rainfall in 2019

Zaria in Kaduna State on Thursday recorded its first rainfall in 2019, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The rainfall began at about 9:50 p.m. with showers.

It started after many had gone to bed.

When contacted on phone, a large scale farmer in Zaria, Malam Musa Dogara appreciated God Almighty for the blessing.

"We are happy that Almighty Allah, the creator of the heavens and the earth and all that contained therein, has blessed us with first rainfall in 2019 today.

"We pray Allah (SWT) will give us a blissful and bountiful rainy season and we hope government will make fertilisers, insecticides and other farming input readily available very early at subsidised prices."

He said the rainfall had also made the environment cool and conducive.

Dogara advised farmers to get ready for the annual cultivation, adding that it seemed the rains might probably commence early.

He appealed to farmers to form cooperative societies, to benefit from different government policies and programmes.