Malawi: 'Vote for DPP for Continued Development'

Rumphi — Senior Group Village Head Kawazamawe of Rumphi District has asked people to support and vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the May 21 Tripartite Elections as government, under the party's leadership, has implemented remarkable development initiatives in the district.

Kawazamawe made the call in an interview Sunday on the sidelines of a political rally which was addressed by DPP's treasure general, Jappie Mhango at Bolero Primary School in Rumphi.

He said people of Rumphi should vote for the ruling DPP so that the current administration can continue with development projects which are underway in the district.

"We need to give credit where it is due. Therefore, there is need to support the DDP led government to show our appreciation to President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for developing the district and the country as a whole,"

Among other development projects being implemented in the district, Kawazamawe cited Rumphi Teachers Training College, Rumphi- Nyika- Chitipa Road and Njakwa-Livingstonia Road.

"For these development projects to be completed, people need to give the DPP another mandate," he said.