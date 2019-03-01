Malawi: Govt Commits K3 Billion for Nap Implementation

The Malawi government has committed K3.1 billion towards the implementation of the Nation Action Plan (NAP) for Persons with Albinism for a period of four years.

This comes amidst demands by persons with albinism that government should ensure real commitment for the NAP.

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has since ordered an immediate release of the money towards the cause. The call was made at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday when he held an audience with persons with albinism.

The president has also committed to institute a commission of enquiry that would find out what is causing abductions and killing of persons with albinism as well as perpetrators behind this barbaric act.

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) Board of Trustees Vice Chairperson, Abigail Dzimadzi said what the persons with albinism need is assurance that the NAP will work and not just be on paper.

"We need real commitment for the NAP and not just mere talk. There is need to popularize the NAP through implementation. Apart from implementation of the NAP a commission of enquiry that would expose the barbaric act would be a good starting point in this cause," she said.

Dzimadzi who has a child with albinism said there is need for action and not mere talk as such there is need to address the situation regardless of association.

In his remarks President Mutharika appealed to Malawians to desist from politicising the issue saying albinos are not baits for canvassing electoral votes.

"Some have no campaign agenda and as such they are using this issue as a campaign tool to discredit government. This must stop. What we need is to work together and find solutions to the problem," he said.

As one way of addressing the issue, President Mutharika announced that his government is buying 3,000 alarms that when used would ring to the nearest police station whenever a person with albinism is attacked or has sensed danger and a reward of K5 million to whoever will give information that will give leads to this barbaric act.

Poor and Concerned People with Albinism Chairperson, Francis Masambuka concurred with Dzimadzi on the NAP implementation saying what the country needs is action.

He said there is need to protect persons with albinism especially those in the rural areas because they are more vulnerable than their town counterparts.

"It is disheartening today that we are talking of such atrocities. There is need to empower the police with mobility so that protection is enhanced," he said.

The four year NAP was launched on 25th June, 2018 during commemoration of International Albinism day. It aims at protecting and promoting rights of persons with albinism.