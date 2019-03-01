Tanzania: 'Yanga Title Chances Realistic'

YOUNG Africans have a 'pure opportunity' in the Mainland Premier League title race, insisted Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera, as he previewed tomorrow's meeting with resurgent Alliance FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Zahera said his players are well drilled and ready to collect maximum points against Alliance, to maintain their title race charge.

He has ordered his players to continue moving on from their recent blip, which saw them dropping crucial points against their traditional rivals Simba on February 16th this year at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Prior to Simba clash, Yanga had also dropped points at Stand United in Kambarage Stadium, following 1-0 defeat and were held to a 1-1 draw by Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga. Yanga were also forced to a barren draw by Singida United at the Namfua Stadium in Singida.

However, the Jangwani Street lads recovered to beat JKT Tanzania 1-0 at the Mkwakwani Stadium and went on to beat Mbao FC 2-1 at the CCM Kirumba.

Yanga then secured a 1-0 victory over Namungo FC in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi last Sunday.

Regardless of their recent topsy turvy results, the Congolese tactician insisted that their target was still achievable and they will go into tomorrow's match full throttle to cement their position as league leaders and continue moving closer to win the title for record 28th times.

Speaking shortly after the team's arrival at Mwanza Airport yesterday ahead of the match, Zahera said there will be no big changes in his squad which played against Namungo.

He confirmed that his team will miss the service of Andrew Vincent, Matteo Anthony and Pius Buswita, who are both nursing injuries.

Zahera said his charges will train today morning and evening then they will wait for the match.

He also blamed the league fixtures, saying it does not provide enough time for training, a situation he said was not good in football development.

"We played here against Mbao FC last Wednesday then we immediately travelled to Lindi on Thursday and Sunday we played Namungo FC... this is really hectic," he lamented.

He called upon Yanga fans to flock to the stadium in order to give their players a moral boost to enable them grab vital points tomorrow.

With 61 points on the kitty, Yanga sit top of the log after 25 outings. They have won 19, lost two and drawn four matches. Yanga have netted 42 and conceded 17 goals.

Alliance FC who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are placed seventh with 36 points after 28 outings. They have won nine, drawn nine and lost ten matches. Alliance FC have netted 23 and conceded 29 goals.

Meanwhile, the league continues today with struggling second placed Azam FC under Caretaker Coach, Iddy Nassoro Cheche facing African Lyon at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Early this week, Azam sacked Head Coach Hans Van der Pluijm and his assistant Juma Mwambusi, following their 3-1 loss to Simba at the National Stadium last Saturday. A win for Azam today will see them post 53 points from 26 matches and close gap with leaders Yanga to eight points.