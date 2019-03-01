Tanzania: All Set for Kilimanjaro Marathon 2019

ALL roads lead to Moshi this weekend as the Kilimanjaro Marathon 2019 is just one day away with over 10,000 runners expected to take part in the prestigious event.

Organisers were yesterday doing final touches as registration also came to an end with participants from different countries streaming in to collect their numbers.

"The turnout is huge and we are looking forward to yet another big and exciting event on Sunday at the Moshi Cooperative University," said a statement from the organisers.

The organisers said that this time the online registration worked out so well with more than 90 per cent of participants in the 42kilometres and 21 km races registering on time.

According to the organisers, participants who have not collected their numbers can do so today and tomorrow but the exercise will be closed by 12 pm tomorrow and no more registration will be taking place.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager Pamela Kikuli, whose brand is the main sponsor said, "We as main sponsors are proud to be associated with such a successful event that has been registering growth year after year," she said.

She said it was encouraging to see how the long distance races including the 42km one have been receiving an overwhelming response as more Tanzanians and international participants have shown keen interest and are taking part.

The Tigo Northern Zone Manager Lilian Mwalongo said all was set for the 21km race and as sponsors they were proud to be associated with a race that has attracted a lot of runners and has created a lot of excitement.

"This is a big event and we look forward to push our 4G network and call on all participants to come to MoCU on the race day and get this great experience as we mark another edition of Kilimanjaro Marathon," she said.

The Grand Malt Brand Manager Silvanus Mazula said, "Our 5km Fun Run has continued to attract many people throughout the years and we look forward to another successful event that will see participants get the chance to also enjoy their favorite Grand Malt.

The marathon is expected to be graced by the Minister for Information, Culture, Art and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe at 6.45am. The 21km race starts at 7am, while the 5km Fun Run will start at 7.30am.

Sponsors for this year's event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42 km, Tigo-21 km Half Marathon, Grand Malt 5 KM Fun Run and water table sponsors and partners KK Security, Keys Hotel, Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, AAR, Kibo Palace, Barclays Bank, Precision Air and CMC Automobiles.