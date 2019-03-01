Tanzania: Protect Water Sources, Isles VP Urges Legislators

IN a move to ensure that all water sources here are protected from land invasion and environment degradation, the government may soon declare 'water source areas' protected by introducing a law, Second Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi said yesterday.

"We have a water crisis in the country which is partly attributed to environment ruining and land invasion at the water sources. We must act now before it is too late. World Health Organisation (WHO) says water crisis would increase by 2025 when the globe will have at least eight billion people," Iddi said.

The statement on water was in his message to the members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives before moving a motion to adjourn the House after a three-week session. The House members supported the move to adjourn to Wednesday May 08, 2019 when they will discuss the government matters for 2019/2020.

Ambassador Iddi noted that water sources are legally protected the same way Jozan and Ngezi forests have been reserved, and that all human activities close to the sources will be restricted to reserve water, adding "the plan is necessary at this time when there is water decrease and salinity, due to climate change and unplanned human activities."

The second vice president also highlighted the issue of abuse of children and women, and other challenges in the society, urging his fellow legislators to be closer to their electorate to offer solutions to their problems as the country moves gradually to the 2020 general elections.

He said the MPs should have frequent meetings with their people in their respective constituencies or areas because it is the best way to solve challenges, adding that the government is also preparing for the expected rain season (March/June) which normally results to floods- displacing people and damaging properties.

Mr Iddi also mentioned that recently his office and the union Vice President's office held talks to resolve some of the snags affecting smooth development of the union between Zanzibar and Mainland.