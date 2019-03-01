Tanzania: Nkasi Road Upgrading Boosts Fight Against Maternal Deaths

THE government commitment to reduce maternal and child death has been boosted by improvement of road infrastructure for accessibility and connectivity.

Katani Dispensary Nurse and Midwife in-charge, Mr Godfrey Manga said there is a drop in maternal and child deaths since the government initiative to improve road infrastructure countrywide through the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA).

He gave an example of the dispensary which is under his control, saying construction of Kasamyula road which passes through the area has made it easy for area residents to access health services.

"The road has been of great help as far as maternal and child death drop is concerned, because previously we would experience between two to five deaths depending on the nature, but with the road network we can take them easily to referrals when the need arises" he said.

Mr Manga also said that the rehabilitation of the 14 out of the 18-kilometres of the Kasamyula road also increased the number of people accessing health services.

He gave an example of the increased number of delivery at the dispensary which he said shot up to 40 from the previous 20 per month when the rehabilitation work was not done.

As for the infants and clinics, Mr Manga said earlier they were attending to 2,005 children under five compared to the current 6,125 annually.

He added that previously, majority of the women were giving birth at home since they could not reach the nearest health centres due to poor road infrastructures, saying the rehabilitation has been a blessing to many.

Moreover, he said pregnant women with complications during birth would either reach the centres late or die on their way due to dilapidated road infrastructure.

"We can call an ambulance from the referral health centres and they reach the dispensary within 45 minutes, but before the roads were rehabilitated, it could take between two to three hours, thus putting the patient's life at risk" said Mr Manga

He said that apart from curbing the deaths, access to drugs is also on a good note since trucks distributing medicine reach their destination on time compared to previous days when they could take days due to poor roads.

Katani Village Executive Officer, Mr Godfrey Kisato said there were transport problems from Kasu to Myula which also impacted on the resident's economic welfare.

"We are good farmers here, but we would not get the required price for our produce since the infrastructure was not that good and the dealers who took trouble to reach our area offered low prices which was a setback to us" said Mr Kisato.

Speaking on challenges in their operation, TARURA's Nkasi District Council Manager, Eng Henry Mkwizu said the public are yet to recognise the need to take good care of the government investment on the road infrastructures.

"We have limited budget for the road which should be increased when the situation is good, but we need to educate the public as well on the importance of taking care of the roads because it is for their own good," he said.

Eng Mkwizu said cattle's herding on the road is a great challenge, and called upon the public to be guided by the laid down rules, procedures and guidelines so that the roads can last long.