Tanzania: BoT to Revoke Licences of Dar Forex Shops Operating Unlawfully

BANK of Tanzania (BoT) has initiated the process to revoke licences of bureau de change in Dar es Salaam which are operating without observing laws, regulations and procedures guiding foreign exchange businesses.

According to a statement issued by the Bank in Dar es Salaam yesterday shows that a huge number of forex in Dar es Salaam operates without following laws, regulations and procedures which govern foreign exchange businesses.

The BoT statement said further that it will continue with its normal inspection exercise to identify all bureau de change operating unlawfully.

In December last year, BoT conducted inspections of all forex shops in the country and found most them not meeting the requirements of the law governing the businesses.

"Due to this, BoT ordered them to give explanations as to why their licenses should not be revoked for failure to adhere to laws and regulations.

Thus, the process to cancel the licenses of the forex shops is based on their explanations," the statement said. The BoT said in its statement issued in January this year that foreign exchange services will be continued to be offered by all banks and financial institution.

Further, all banks and financial institutions have been urged to continue playing an active role in providing the services to their clients during the interim period as investigations of the bureaux de change continue.

The Bank also cautioned the public to avoid using services from unauthorized bureaux de change, unauthorized entities or individuals as it is a criminal offence that may lead to monetary fines or imprisonment.