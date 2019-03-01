Angola: New International Airport Undergoes Correction Works

Luanda — The construction works of the New Luanda International Airport will be submitted to engineering and functional corrections to adapt the structure to the standards of modernity, innovation and passenger comfort.

The corrections to the project, to be carried out up to the year 2022, should be headed by a technical commission yet to be indicated, in a process that includes revisions and corrections.

According to the transport minister, Ricardo de Abreu, who provided the information to the press on Thursday, the measure results from information contained in a memorandum on the state of execution of the project approved last Thursday by the Cabinet Council.

"We are talking about a project that began ten years ago, whose concession is also very old", said the government official referring to the construction work taking place in the Bom Jesus area (outskirts of Luanda) in the municipality of Icolo e Bengo, 30 kilometers off the capital city.

In October 2017, after a monitoring visit to the construction site by President João Lourenço, it was announced that the new airport should only start operating in 2019, a delay of two years compared to the previous forecast, justified with financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, the minister of Transport assured that there is a financial reserve with the Ministry of Finance to be used to push forward the correction works, which according to the minister are valued at more than five billion dollars.

The new Luanda International Airport will be able to receive up to 15 million passengers per year, ten million from the international traffic and five million from the national traffic.

Financial, technical and operational problems have conditioned the course of the contract and obliged the replacement of the contractor, with a guarantee of financing for the execution of the works.

Until last year, the project was being financed by funds from China.