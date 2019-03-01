Malawi: Silver Settles for Mwakasungura As Team Manager

Silver Strikers Football Club has appointed its former player Hellings Mwakasungura as new Team Manager to replace club legend Francis Songo who was suspended some months ago.

Club General Secretary Lawrence Yobe has confirmed.

Mwakasungula was until his appointment part of the newly TNM Super League Mponela based promoted side Mlatho Mponela FC.

Yobe described Mwakasungula as a right and capable candidate to take over the managerial position at the Central Bankers.

"Team Manager acts as a bridge between technical panel and executive committee and we believe Mr. Mwakasungura is a capable person. He has done it before and we are confident he will deliver" said Yobe.

The position was held by Sibusiso Padambo as acting and will now hold back to his full time goalkeeper trainer position.

Yobe said meanwhile preparations for the new season are on right track.

The Central Bankers General Secretary further said they are looking for an entertaining season full of great achievements.