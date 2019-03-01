Africa: Mauritius to Host the Junior Chamber International Africa and the Middle East Conference 2019

press release

Mauritius will be hosting the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Africa and the Middle East Conference 2019 from 1st to 4 May 2019 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Balaclava. Some 400 delegates and youth from 40 countries will be participating.

In the context of this conference, the International Executive Vice President of JCI, Mr Oumar Ouedraogo, is currently in Mauritius to take stock of progress as regards the organisation of the event as well as to meet with stakeholders involved. He also paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement following the courtesy call, Mr Ouedraogo indicated that the Conference is an annual event inviting delegates and stakeholders around the world to collaborate on local, national and international issues through impactful seminars, plenary sessions, trainings, workshops and general assemblies. The event is of great importance since it will focus on the most pressing issues of our times with focus on the African continent, he pointed out. The theme chosen this year is 'Business for a sustainable development'.

Moreover, the International Executive Vice President of JCI appealed to the Mauritian youth to participate and to bring a change in their community while doing things in a sustainable manner.

The JCI Africa and the Middle East Conference 2019

The conference, which is the biggest youth conference of change-makers, will include interactive seminars and plenary sessions hosted by international keynote speakers. Networking events will foster sharing of business opportunities from the world to Mauritius and from Mauritius to the world.

An Awards ceremony and Gala night will also be held at the end of the conference to reward the most deserving active citizens and projects in the African and Middle East region.

JCI around the World

With over 5 000 Local organisations in more than 100 countries and territories, JCI forms a vibrant international community of nearly 200 000 active citizens. All members belong to a JCI Local organisation where they focus on finding solutions to improve their local community.

Local organisations are affiliated to National organisations where members coordinate activities on national and international scales. This structure links JCI members together to form a global grassroots movement creating a global impact through local actions.