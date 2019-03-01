28 February 2019

Kenya: Tension After Teacher Canes Pupil to Death

By Amina Wako

A Class Six pupil at Mikuyuni Primary School in Makueni County has died after an alleged beating from a teacher.

The boy, 15, was pronounced dead immediately after being admitted to Kibwezi Sub-County Hospital, which is a stone's throw away from the school.

News of the death quickly spread, angering local residents who demanded arrest of the teacher.

"I was called by teachers and informed that that my son had been taken ill. They said that he had been punished by one of their own. He was bleeding and foaming profusely when we took him to hospital," the boy's sobbing mother Ms Josephine Ndunge told the Nation.

The body has been taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary amid tight security.

Kibwezi Sub-county Police Commander Ben Changulo said that police are investigating the incident.

There was tension at the Primary School as dozens of parents and boda boda operators stormed demanding the arrest of the teacher.

Teachers have dismissed learners. Police officers are currently holed up in a meeting with the teachers at the school.

