28 February 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Sacks PS Fatuma Hirsi in Mini-Reshuffle

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Broadcasting and Telecommunication Principal Secretary, Fatuma Hirsi, has been fired again after making a comeback last year.

Hirsi who headed the State Department of Wildlife had previously been sacked before her reinstatement as Broadcasting and Technology PS.

In other changes effected through Executive Order 3 of 2019 Susan Mochache was moved from the State Department of Cooperatives under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, to Health.

Susan Koech was moved from the State Department of East African Community Affairs to the State Department of Wildlife.

Dr Margaret Mwakima who headed the Wildlife docket under the Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism was moved to the State Department of East African Community Affairs.

Peter Kiplagat Tum was moved from Health to the State Department of Lobour.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

