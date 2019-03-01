Angola: Road Accidents Prevention Strategy Highlighted

Luanda — The head of the Traffic Security and Road Accident Prevention Department, António Pinduca, last Thursday highlighted the approval by the Cabinet Council of the 2018-2022 strategy for the sector.

The official explained that the National Plan for Traffic Security and Road Accident Prevention is a mechanism that has been set up in view of the high number of accidents being recorded in the country.

Speaking to the press, in the end of a Cabinet Council meeting, António Pinduca stressed that the measure has into account the rising number of road accidents and their consequences.

The police officer also defended that the prevention of accidents and the provision of security in the roads of the country are tasks that must be undertaken by various sectors, such as transports, construction health and education.