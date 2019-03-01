1 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Road Accidents Prevention Strategy Highlighted

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The head of the Traffic Security and Road Accident Prevention Department, António Pinduca, last Thursday highlighted the approval by the Cabinet Council of the 2018-2022 strategy for the sector.

The official explained that the National Plan for Traffic Security and Road Accident Prevention is a mechanism that has been set up in view of the high number of accidents being recorded in the country.

Speaking to the press, in the end of a Cabinet Council meeting, António Pinduca stressed that the measure has into account the rising number of road accidents and their consequences.

The police officer also defended that the prevention of accidents and the provision of security in the roads of the country are tasks that must be undertaken by various sectors, such as transports, construction health and education.

Angola

New International Airport Undergoes Correction Works

The construction works of the New Luanda International Airport will be submitted to engineering and functional… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.