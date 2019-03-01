Namibia: Classroom Under the Mupanda Tree

NDUMBA J KAMWANYAH

ONE THING is clear about rural life: The resilience and resourcefulness of the rural people in using locally available resources/materials to meet their own needs is outstanding!

Matters concerning the education and socialisation of children are no exception. Here, I have the image which captured my fantasy, of adult men under a tree making yokes, ploughs, axes, hoes; and women weaving baskets, mats and other household necessities.

Under those scenes, children were not just merely passive watchers. They are actually active participants in the learning scheme of things. This is practical education in action connected to the natural world, meaningful to the participants in the life of the village. It is also a self-reliant society in action to produce what it consumes or needs.

It would so happen that when the Christian missionaries first set foot in Namibia (and later the colonialists), trees became the obvious choice for educating the natives how to read a Bible and sing in church. Church services were also held under trees.

Just like the forerunner Christian missionaries, the colonial government for the most part educated Namibian native children under trees. At least that's how it was for me growing up in the beautiful muramba gwaMpungu or Mpungu vlei (vlei is an Afrikaans word for a valley), as it is affectionately known.

Muramba in Rukwangali means valley and mpungu is a vulture, therefore, muramba gwaMpungu means the valley of vultures. But it also could mean the valley of vegetables as mpungu also means some type of spinach. Vulture or spinach, you are talking about the same place here.

The Mpungu constituency in the Kavango West region derives its name from the Mpungu vlei, which stretches a number of sprawled villages in the inland and along the tarred road. That's speaking in political terms.

My childhood village of Ngandu (which literally means crocodile), where I largely grew up, is within walking distance to the Mpungu mission, a mission set up by the Finnish missionaries. However, I was born at the Kaguni (meaning a place of plenty traditional oranges) village.

There is where I first entered a formal classroom under the then Kavango administration. This was education under the tree taught by mitili or murongi Nathanael Shashi. However, I was so small for sub A because I was still of the sipilili (kindergarten) age. I only tagged along for the fun of it, I guess.

When my family moved from Kaguni to Ngandu and Silikunga (meaning self-protected area), I was ready - age-wise - for sub A. My uncle Madara had two houses in each of the two villages, in which we rotated, based on the changing seasons. During the rainy season, we were in Ngandu, where the ponds would be full of water, the flowers blooming, tall grass and green leaves. The dry season, Silikunga is the best choice. There we would tap water from the government borehole.

That same reason is what made our school also to rotate from Silikunga, which served as the main school campus, in one season, to Keni in another season. There was no school at Ngandu until 1978, so children walked to Keni or Silikunga for sub A, B and Standard One. For Standard 2, 3 and 4, they had to track to the Mpungu mission to stay in the hostel.

When Ngandu got its first school, I was in sub B at Silikunga. Because of the distance, I decided to drop Silikunga to repeat sub A at Ngandu with the rest of my peers, who at that stage already had dropped out from Silikunga because of the distance.

How Ngandu got its first school is legend, just like how the village itself got the name Ngandu. But the school started under the tree, and the rest is history.

Learning under a tree was not only a breath of fresh air, but fun, fascinating in my little mind, and shaped my curiosity about the connection between the environment and the world we live in.

That experience would come in handy in the later years of my education, as well as my academic career. I find myself reflecting about the meaning and processes of learning. True and deeper learning can be organised in a simplistic way. It can also take place anywhere, not just inside an enclosed classroom.

The notion of a classroom as four square walls is what I am problematising and deconstructing. What is a classroom? What if I told you that trees help pupils learn better?

I am not alone. New evidence from a study conducted by William Sullivan and his PhD student Dongying Li suggests that trees actually can help pupils learn more effectively.

Yes, there is a casual connection between trees and learning, connecting their findings to previous studies that physical characteristics of a school or classroom environment can have an impact on children's learning. Equally, the same applies for teaching.

This finding has implications in terms of the architectural design of our schools/classrooms, both in urban and rural environments, for us here in Namibia. But more importantly in the context where our country finds itself, with limited capacity to build a classroom in every corner of our country.

We should not look down at classes taught under trees as backward, but rather how trees can help us solve the problem of classroom shortages. All that we need is a little bit of creativity and innovation. It's cheap, fun, and adventurous.