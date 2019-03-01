Nigeria: My Second Term Will Be 'Tough' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his second term in office may be tougher than the first.

The president said this on Friday when he received members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on a congratulatory visit to him at the council chamber of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

"My last lap of four years, I think is going to be tough. People are very forgetful and that's why during the campaign I spoke about our cardinal agenda," he said.

Mr Buhari said he had to constantly remind Nigerians of his pledge to ensure security, a robust economy by providing employment to able-bodied youth and tackling corruption.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared Mr Buhari the winner of Saturday's presidential poll.

Mr Buhari polled 15,191,847 to defeat his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 11,262,978 votes.

Friday's meeting was attended by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and over 20 ministers.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of congratulatory cards to the president by the SGF and Head of Civil Service of the Federation on behalf of the federal cabinet and the public service.

