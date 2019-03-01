Namibia: NFA and Grn Rally for Brave Warriors Support

THE Namibia Football Association (NFA) and the Namibian government will ensure that the Brave Warriors will prepare optimally for the crunch game in Zambia with qualification for 2019 African Cup of Nations in sight and calls on the nation to support their flagship team.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 The Namibia Newspaper Cup powered by Standard Bank Namibia on Thursday night, chairperson of the NFA Normalization Committee Hilda Basson-Namundjebo said they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the team does well in Zambia.

"It's a game of great significance and we go to Zambia to reclaim the history. Zambia has been great friends of ours and we go there to win. We are confident because we are Namibians. We focus on success and excellence," Basson-Namundjebo said.

Minister of sport, Erastus Utoni also called on Namibians to rally behind the Brave Warriors in their quest for qualification for only their third continental football showpiece appearance.

"Let's go to Zambia. Let us go and support the team. It is our team. Let's go to Zambia," the minister cried.

Namibia and Zambia will lock horns in Lusaka on Saturday, 23 March in their final Group K game and Namibia can qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals if: they avoid defeat to Zambia; they lose to Zambia and Mozambique lose to Guinea Bissau; they lose to Zambia and Mozambique draw against Bissau (Namibia have a better head-to-head record against Mozambique).

Guinea Bissau and Namibia are top of Group K on eight points each with Mozambique in third place on seven points. Zambia, who are on four points are out of the race to Egypt 2019. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019. - nfa.org.na